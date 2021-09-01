Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is solo again

By Sonia Gupta
actor

Berlin (AP) – The musician and actor Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht (29) has announced the separation from his pregnant partner Yeliz Koc (27). “We had a wonderful, but increasingly difficult time,” wrote Ochsenknecht on his Instagram account on Wednesday. “Unfortunately it wasn’t enough in the end.”

Even if he tried everything, he decided “to go the way of separation”. The decision was “anything but easy,” wrote Ochsenknecht, adding “especially in the current situation”. He would also like to say “that Yeliz will be a great mother and I will do my best to be a good father”. That is the most important thing.




Ochsenknecht announced the pregnancy – also via Instagram – in February with a photo of a positive test.

Koc was a candidate in the RTL flirt show “The Bachelor” in 2018 and is known as an influencer. She announced on her Instagram account that she would “tell everything”. But currently she has enough stress and worry about the baby. Koc had previously reported on her Instagram story on Tuesday about the first labor in the 33rd week of pregnancy after a fall. But with “the little one” everything is fine.

Sonia Gupta
