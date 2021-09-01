Jessica Paszka, Sarah Lombardi, Ariana Grande: celebrities newly engaged – people

One thing is certain, even in these uncertain times: the pandemic will eventually pass – but love remains!

Many stars have no doubt about it either: They love and get engaged, share their happiness with the world and rush into wedding plans.

► Whether the big step is dared after a few months or several years of relationship, whether the application is made at home or in a luxury restaurant – in any case, the eyes and ring finger of these celebrities will sparkle!

Jessica Paszka

The ex-bachelorette is newly engaged! On Christmas Eve Johannes Haller (32) asked his Jessica Paszka (30) THE question. She breathed a contemplative “YES” and proudly shows her clunk on Instagram.

For Jessica and Johannes, one exciting year follows another – they not only found each other in 2020, but are expecting their first child in 2021. Who knows, maybe they will get married in 2021 before the little boy is born.

Sarah Lombardi

The Instagram profiles of singer Sarah Lombardi (28) and Julian Büscher (27) are oozing happiness: shared dream vacations, shared apartments, a relaxed patchwork atmosphere and endless love. It couldn’t be any better for the two lovebirds.

The icing on the cake followed at the beginning of November – and it was a fan of all people who drew the confession from Sarah. In an Instagram question and answer session, a user asked the question: “Are you engaged?” In response, Sarah posted a photo with her Julian and wrote: “Yes”. And very happy. “

Until the dream wedding, a lot of little hearts and confessions of love will surely fly back and forth between the two profiles.

Ariana Grande





Selfie with Brilli: Ariana GrandePhoto: arianagrande / Instagram



On the fourth Advent, not only the approaching Christmas caused joy: Ariana Grande (27) announced her engagement!

The singer shared her happiness with real estate agent Dalton Gomez with her fans on Instagram. They first had to click through a photo gallery to take a look at the fat clunk.

“Forever and ever” wrote the Grammy winner about the love snapshots. And her 211 million Instagram followers are happy with the 27-year-old.

Ariana made her love for the real estate agent official in July. Rumors of a new man by her side had been around since March.

Maria Sharapova

Saying goodbye to tennis was followed by the start of a new life!









Ex-tennis star Maria Sharapova (33) announced her end to tennis in February and got engaged to her lover, the art dealer Alexander Gilkes (41), in December.

On Instagram, she announced the news and revealed: “I said yes from the first day we saw each other.” And he also winked on Instagram: “Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy. I look forward to loving you for a lifetime and learning from you. “

By the way: Gilkes is a school friend of Prince Harry (36) and was married to fashion designer Misha Nonoo (35) from 2012 to 2017 – the woman who is considered the secret matchmaker of Harry and his wife Meghan (39).

Patricia Blanco





Patricia Blanco, daughter of pop singer Roberto Blanco, said yes to Andreas Ellermann Photo: Andreas Costanzo



After a year of love, reality TV star Patricia Blanco (49) and real estate investor Andreas Ellermann (55) take the next step.

On his birthday in June, he made himself the biggest present and asked his loved one the question of all questions in a Hamburg restaurant. After caviar and oysters, Ellermann suddenly pulled a platinum ring with a diamond (value: 4000 euros) out of his pocket. And she breathed: YES!





Patricia’s engagement ring worth 4,000 eurosPhoto: Andreas Costanzo



Patricia to BILD: “This is the first engagement in my life, I didn’t hesitate for a minute. Andreas is the man of my life. It would have meant a lot to me if my father had been there. But we no longer have any contact. I hope he’s happy for me. “

Patricia enters unknown territory – for Ellermann it is already the third marriage.

Gwen Stefani

Smooching into love happiness: Singer Gwen Stefani (51) and country star Blake Shelton (44) made their engagement public at the end of October with a big smack on Instagram.

In proper style in jeans, baseball cap and casual shirts, the couple lie in each other’s arms. Gwen proudly holds her engagement clunk up to the camera. “Yes, please!” Wrote the singer to the engagement photo.

Gwen and Blake got to know each other as coaches on the US talent show “The Voice”. Shortly before, Stefan’s long-term marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale (55, three sons) had failed.

New marriage, new happiness!