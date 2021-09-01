Jennifer Lawrence: Wedding Zoff!

Jennifer Lawrence: Heavy criticism of her fiancé

Mom, Dad: You are not wanted! Jennifer Lawrence has been planning her wedding for months. It should be the best day of your life! But hers, of all people Parents Karen and Gary have already ruined the party for her. The two can’t stand Jen’s fiancé Cooke Maroney. They are said to have talked badly about the 34-year-old behind the back of their daughter.

“Karen dropped a few things about Cooke that Jennifer resented her“knows an insider. The former holiday camp manager allegedly thinks that her daughter deserves better than the New York gallery owner Gary advised his daughter to reconsider the decisionreveals an insider.

Because he believes: The 28-year-old and her future are far too different. Jennifer, who says she has "never been so happy", is deeply hurt.









With so much negativity she didn’t count. There was a fierce argument

knows the source. In the heat of the moment, the actress is said to have unloaded her parents! “If you don’t believe in my luck, then you haven’t lost anything at my wedding!She is said to have made it clear. Violently! Will the actress actually walk to the altar in late summer without her beloved dad? In this case, a dark shadow would lie over the festival of love …

