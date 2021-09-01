Is she becoming a Marvel heroine now? MCU-Star is strikingly in shape · KINO.de

The shooting for “Ant-Man 3” is in full swing. Pictures of actress Kathryn Newton could suggest that a new Marvel heroine is waiting for us.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3)

Actually, phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) should start with “Black Widow”. However, due to the corona pandemic, the cinema release was postponed so that “WandaVision” marked the start of the new direction. But now the current phase is in full swing. An important film will be “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“That is being rotated.

Marvel fans get their money’s worth at Disney +: Get a subscription now

Since the third part of the “Ant-Man” series will play after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, we will of course be back with the older one Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Emma Furhmann had already been cast in “Endgame”, but surprisingly another actress was hired for “Quantumania”: Kathryn Newton (“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”). She has now shared pictures on Instagram in which the actress can be seen very well trained:

In our Video there are exciting Easter Eggs from the MCU:

kino.de News – The Batman should be a horror film?







Marvel fans have to do without some characters in “Ant-Man 3”

Newton’s increased fitness training might suggest Cassie might follow in her father’s footsteps in Ant-Man 3. She may become a shrinking superhero herself. After all, it is now common for superhero actors to train hard before their roles. The best examples are Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) for Thor: Love and Thunder. Since there are hardly any details about the “Ant-Man” sequel so far, it is of course not yet clear what role Cassie will play in the story. Her change to a heroine is, however, within the realm of the possible, in the comics she finally already took on this role under the name Stature. She was even a member of the Young Avengers, whose MCU debut has been speculated for some time.

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the audience can expect a major change in characters, because some popular characters are probably not there. The burglar trio of Dave (Tip “TI” Harris), Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (Davis Dastmalchian) will not be seen because TI is being investigated and Dastmalchian does not know how his character will continue. Bobby Cannavale, who plays James Paxton, is unlikely to be in the film either. How exactly the lack of some characters and Newton’s training will affect the story, fans are expected to learn on February 17, 2023, then “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” starts in German cinemas.

Do you know your way around the MCU and what characters are under the costumes?

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.