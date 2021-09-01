IRW-News: DeFi Technologies Inc .: 100% subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valor, exceeds US $ 140 million (over SEK 1.2 billion) in assets under management

IRW-PRESS: DeFi Technologies Inc .: 100% subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valor, exceeds US $ 140 million (over SEK 1.2 billion) in assets under management

Assets increased by 1,400% since early 2021

Toronto, August 19, 2021. DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, OTC: DEFTF, GR: RMJR) (DeFi Technologies or the Company) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Valor Inc., the revolutionary issuer of publicly traded Digital asset products that exceeded SEK 1 billion in assets under management, achieving an exceptional result in the first eight months of 2021, when assets under management have increased by over 1,400% since the beginning of 2021. As of August 18, 2021, Valor’s assets under management were an impressive US $ 143.5 million, equivalent to nearly SEK 1.25 billion.

Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, said: Diana and her team continue to create value for DeFi Technologies shareholders. With so many other publicly traded products to be launched, the growth in assets under management and our potential listings in Germany, shareholders can enjoy not only our assets under management, but also our sales, revenues and global exposure.

Founded in 2019, Valor has spent two years developing its own platform and growing its team, including hiring Diana Biggs, previously Global Head of Innovation, HSBC’s Private Banking, as CEO. Valor was acquired by DeFi Technologies in March of this year.

The offer is becoming increasingly popular as Valor offers fully secured products with low or no management fees. Valor’s largest product, Bitcoin Zero, the first fully secured, passive investment product with Bitcoin (BTC) as an underlying asset and no management fees, has grown its assets by 1,055% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Valor’s Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) products are the first DOT and ADA to be traded in the Nordic countries and the lowest fee DOT and ADA products in the world. Its BTC and Ethereum products are completely royalty-free – a global first for such products, especially as competitors charge up to 2.5% in management fees.

Diana Biggs, CEO of Valor said: Having reached this milestone is a huge achievement for the team. The speed of our growth shows that we are doing things right and that we are giving both private and institutional investors what they need: easy, secure and transparent access to the best digital assets. These assets under management include four products – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot and Cardano – and we have more products in the pipeline and a plan to expand into more regions. So the rest of 2021 and into 2022 should get even better for us.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO of Defi Technologies, said: It is great to see that our exchange traded valor business is now much more diversified, especially as Cardano and Polkadot account for a significant proportion of total assets under management. This is great for our entire business and forms the basis for future growth.

About Valor Inc .:

Valor issues publicly traded financial products that enable private and institutional investors to easily and securely invest in revolutionary innovations such as digital assets. Valor was founded in 2019 with its branch in Zug, Switzerland and is a 100 percent subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR,

OTC: DEFTF). For more information about Valor, please visit www.valour.com.









About DeFi Technologies:

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company whose business objective is to create value for shareholders by building and managing assets in the decentralized financial sector. You can find more information at https://defi.tech/.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to Valor and its business plans, Valor’s development of new financial products, growth in assets under management, Germany’s stock exchange listing, the decentralized financial industry, and the benefits or potential returns from such opportunities. In general, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as plans, expects, does not expect, is expected, budgeted, planned, estimates, projected, intends, does not intend, believes, or variations of such terms and phrases or on the basis of statements according to which certain actions, events or results are implemented or may, could, would or will occur. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, activities, performance or achievements of the company or Protos, as the case may be, to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information expressed directly or indirectly. While the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, there may also be other factors that lead to results that are not believed, estimated or intended. There can be no guarantee that such information will turn out to be truthful. Actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company does not intend to update any forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws.

NEO STOCK EXCHANGE ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS REPORTING.

The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legally valid version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, appropriateness or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the message does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Please note the original English report on www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ or on the company website!

