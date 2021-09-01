Wednesday, September 1, 2021
In a wedding dress! Kim Kardashian shows up at Kanye West’s release party

By Arjun Sethi
August 29, 2021 – 2:10 pm clock

Insane appearance by Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress

The sudden separation of Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (44) made waves only six months ago. Everything seemed to be dry. But now this: At HIS release party, SHE suddenly appears in a mega wedding dress. Huh, are they getting married again or what’s going on?

This is how Kim Kardashian shows the rapper her support

At the “Donda” show, a major release event for the rapper’s tenth studio album in Chicago, his still-wife Kim appeared in a spectacular elevator. In the pompous wedding dress she became an eye-catcher. According to “TMZ” sources, the two are definitely not back together.

But that doesn’t mean that Kim won’t continue to support her ex and father of her four children. In the “Balenciaga Couture” dress, the Kardashian drew everyone’s attention. She took the stage during the song “No Child Left Behind”, the closing song of the evening. And that wasn’t the only “wow” moment at the event.




Kanye’s choice of guest appearances should cause astonishment

Before that, Kanye – or more likely a stunt double of the musician – had himself set on fire on the stage and was seen as a kind of human torch. There was also no shortage of guest appearances.

Rapper DaBaby (29) was among others, as was Marilyn Manson. In both cases a thoroughly provocative selection. While DaBaby was unloaded from the “Lollapalooza” festival because he had attracted attention with misogynistic and homophobic statements, the shock rocker Manson (52) was facing serious allegations of abuse. More and more women have spoken out recently. There was talk of “surviving a monster” in relation to Manson.

Why Kanye brought these musicians onto the stage is probably inexplicable to many and a source of alienation. (nos)


Arjun Sethi
