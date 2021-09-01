Hugh Jackman was treated extremely brutally in the “X-Men” film · KINO.de

The “X-Men” films are primarily responsible for the successful career of Hugh Jackman, but it has now been revealed that the Australian has suffered a lot for it.

Without the “X-Men” films, Hugh Jackman would certainly not have become the actor we have got to know well in recent years. In the Marvel Works, the actor embodied the iconic character Wolverine, he first played the character in 2000 in “X-Men”. Actress Anna Paquin, who also starred in the mutant film, said in an interview with SiriusXM (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Hugh Jackman had to suffer quite a bit for his role:

“He was cut through on the first film and never complained. It’s minus 40 [Grad] and he’s being thrown onto his back by a building over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person. “

Oscar winner Anna Paquin played rogue in the first three parts and was most recently in “X-Men: The Future Is Past”. However, the actress was not there for as long as Jackman, who apparently had to take some hardships for his Wolverine role in his first appearance. At least it paid off and the actor got involved in almost every “X-Men” movie afterwards.

Paquin had to help Hugh Jackman during the “X-Men” shoot

It’s no big secret that Hugh Jackman is one of the most personable actors, and according to Anna Paquin, he’s definitely earned that reputation. In an interview, she revealed that she and the Australian became good friends during the filming of the “X-Men” films. In addition, the actress really raved about his loving manner. In the end, she was subtly surprised that Jackman was always very friendly despite the difficult shooting conditions.

In the further course of the interview, the actress came up with one thing in which she could do the Wolverine actor a friendly service. The character Wolverine is best known for the claws and cigars and this is exactly where Paquin helped the actor, as she revealed: “I had to pluck the cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without himself or others to harm.”

What good friends don’t do for each other. Thanks to Paquin, Hugh Jackman could at least avoid a negative experience while shooting. But even in the future, the actor will be spared such events, because as he himself confirmed in an interview, he will not appear as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It remains uncertain who will step into the actor’s footsteps for this, but sooner or later we will definitely see Wolverine again.

