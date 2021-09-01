His film “Jungle Cruise” is a flop

Dwayne Johnson is back on screen in “Jungle Cruise”. But: The strip with the Hollywood star turned out to be a cinema flop.
The latest movie starring Dwayne Johnson is definitely not a hit. As «Filmstars» writes, «Jungle Cruise» only grossed 34.2 million dollars at the North American box office. In the rest of the world it was only $ 27.6 million. These are sobering gains for a $ 200 million production.
However, these sobering gains can be explained by the spread of the delta variant and the other current corona situation. In addition, “Jungle Cruise” is available on Disney +, which has further reduced income. On Disney +, the film is said to have already brought in $ 30 million.
Trailer for «Jungle Cruise».
The publication of the film on the streaming portal met with sharp criticism. This is especially true for cinema owners who value every cinema ticket sold right now.
Despite the poor revenue, the “Jungle Cruise” viewers rated the film as “funny and full of action.” On the film critic’s website “Rotten tomatoes”, the film received an audience rating of 93 percent. That is why it will soon be discussed whether the film should get a sequel, as “The Rock” tweeted.
