“Great mom!” Chris Pratt raves about Katherine

What cute words on her special day! Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) and Chris Pratt (41) are currently on cloud nine. Only a few months ago the two were able to welcome their first daughter into the world. Obviously, the actor in particular still can’t believe how blessed he is with his small family: to Katherines Birthday made Chris a sweet declaration of love for his wife!

on Instagram The 41-year-old dedicated a sweet post to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger (73) a few days ago. “You brought so much light into my life. I am so glad that I can be at home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great stepmom, a great wife, daughter, sister, and friend. The world is much brighter with you in it, “wrote the” Guardians of the Galaxy “star very emotionally.

But Katherine seems to be pretty lucky too. Just recently had a source opposite People reveal that the beauty is above all grateful for his wealth of experience as a father. “It’s comforting for Kat that he’s already a dad and therefore knows what it’s like to have a newborn,” the insider said.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in August 2019

Instagram / katherineschwarzenegger Katherine Schwarzenegger, author

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in April 2019

