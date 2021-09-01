For this reason he deleted his account

Paul Janke’s fans were extremely happy when the ex-Bachelor announced that he had set up an OnlyFans account. Since the operators are now allowing revealing content again, the Janke fans are expecting a lot from the subscription.

Hot snapshots on OnlyFans

For 12.99 euros a month you can see photos of the well-built Rosenkavalier, which are only available on this platform. Unfortunately, the subscribers are quickly disappointed, because Janke doesn’t show any more skin there than on his Instagram profile.

Many people find the OnlyFans account a rip off and the former Chippendales stripper has to take a lot of criticism. He even hired a photographer to take hot snapshots of him.









What is really behind it

The 39-year-old doesn’t want to be photographed that completely naked, which leads to a lot of frustration among his fans. Just a few weeks after creating the account, Janke terminates it again.

But are the criticism and negative headlines the reason why he closed the account? A very clear no! There is more to the account than we thought!

The resolution

The idea for an OnlyFans account didn’t just grow on Paul’s crap, it is a collaboration with RTL. Paul will not keep the money he made with OnlyFans himself.

Instead, the coal goes to a project that serves a good cause: The slightly over 2,000 euros that Janke has earned go to the RTL Foundation We help children. Really a cool action from the former Bachelor!