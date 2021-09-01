Final MCU-off for Iron Man demanded: Marvel star wants a clear end after “Avengers: Endgame” · KINO.de

A new Iron Man after “Avengers: Endgame”? Somebody should actually replace Robert Downey Jr.? Unimaginable, says at least one loyal Avengers colleague.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently in a mess. After the caesura called “Avengers: Endgame” this is only understandable, after all, the previous superhero troop will no longer exist in its previous form.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is currently devoted to Disney +, for example, the question of who should succeed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America. Evans himself doesn’t seem to have a problem with that, but in his opinion there simply cannot be a replacement for his Marvel colleague Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Speaking to ACE Universe Presents (via ComicBook.com), Evans stated clearly:

“I don’t think there is anything anyone could do on this planet that would improve what Downey did. […] I don’t see it as a role that, like James Bond or Superman or Batman, is passed on to other people who are allowed to try it out. He’s Iron Man, out, done.“

The majority of MCU fans will certainly agree with this opinion. As Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was the face of the film series for eleven years and is already one of the most popular characters in film history. It’s hard to imagine that someone should inherit him as Iron Man.

MCU heiress for Iron Man is already certain

In fact, in a sense, it happens in a double sense, although not always in the MCU. For the animation series “Marvel’s MODOK”, Hollywood star Jon Hamm (“Baby Driver”) will set the superhero to music, although we will only hear his voice and this project has nothing to do with the MCU. Accordingly, fans should look relaxed at how Hamm approaches the part.

In the MCU, however, “Ironheart” awaits us. The Disney + series revolves around the teenage girl Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Williams is also a technical genius and builds his own suit, at least in the comics, to emulate her great role model Iron Man. With Tony Stark out for a period of time, Riri Williams really followed in his footsteps as Ironheart’s new superhero. This fate should also await them in an MCU without Iron Man, which the fans can certainly live with. After all, she plays a new superhero who more or less inherits Iron Man, but has a significantly different character and does not want to replace Tony Stark. Especially since Robert Downey Jr. spoke out in favor of an appearance by Ironheart in the MCU.

This scenario could theoretically await us in the near future. Finally, phase 4 of the MCU plunges into the multiverse with “Loki”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and probably also “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. MCU boss Kevin Feige has already announced that this will be the next big step in the MCU. Countless parallel worlds await us, in which other Tony Starks could also live. Will this give Tom Cruise the chance to play Iron Man after he was in the running for the role before Robert Downey Jr.

Of course, all of this has to show the future, although those responsible should not only be clear from Chris Evans’ announcement that they may be walking on thin ice here. As a kind of joke in the multiverse, the fans could perhaps even live with a new Iron Man, although that would certainly not be without risk.

