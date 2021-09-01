‘Fast & Furious’ is coming to an end

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
According to Entertainment Tonight, Diesel said during a recent promotional tour, “Every story deserves its own ending. I know people will think it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise deserves it. ” He added, “The world just put this underdog to a place where it has already outperformed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul needs to rest.”




Director Justin Lin, who will direct the last two films for the seventh time behind the camera for the blockbuster franchise, commented, “We sat down and Vin said, ‘I think we should think about the saga Quit now. ‘”Commenting on the most recent film,’ F9 ‘, Lin said,” Nine is kind of the first film of the last chapter. We’re sort of rearranging everything so that the next two films should complete this incredible journey for these characters. ”

‘F9’ will be released in German cinemas on July 15, 2021. In addition to Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will also be there.

BANG Showbiz


