Fast & Furious 9: Dom’s New Dodge Charger Cost Over $ 1 Million!

SERIES June 11, 2021 at 12:04 pm In “Fast & Furious 9” the engines are running hot again. Vin Diesel’s Dom is even on the road this time in a Dodge Charger that cost over $ 1 million!

Fast & Furious 9: Dom is racing through the world again (Source: 2021 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

“Fast & Furious 9” starts in German cinemas on July 15, 2021 and lets the engines run hot again.

This time Dom (Vin Diesel) is on the road in several variants of the Dodge Charger, one of which cost over 1 million US dollars.

Netzwelt reveals more about the cars in the new Fast film!

The “Fast & Furious” films never put much emphasis on realism, but in the early 2000s no one could have predicted how crazy the fast-paced franchise with Vin Diesel would get over the years.

At the core of the series, however, there are still two important issues: cars and families. Even a flight into space takes place in a car in “Fast & Furious 9”, although even the best tires should have miserable grip above the clouds.

Dom’s Dodge Charger, which we already got to know in “The Fast and the Furious”, should of course not be missing in any film. In the 9th part even three chargers await us. This includes Dom’s original charger from the first film (which has since been pimped up), a 1970 Charger Tantrum and a 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat.









The absolute highlight, however, is likely to be the 1968 Charger, which was redesigned for over $ 1 million to include both old and new technology. Dennis McCarthy, who is responsible for the vehicles of the Fast films for the eighth time, talks about the difficulty of offering the audience something new:

It gets harder with each part to come up with a fresh version of a Dom charger because there isn’t much left that we haven’t done yet. Dom’s ‘F9’ charger had to be over the top, iconic and different from anything we’ve done in the past. With the mega horsepower of a Dodge Hellcat engine, a unique location for the charger engine and a combination of old and new technology, the mid-engine charger meets all of these criteria. This Charger is now my all-time favorite among the “Fast & Furious” cars. Dennis McCarthy

But “Fast & Furious 9” doesn’t just consist of Charger variations. In a scene set in London, cars worth a total of 1.8 million US dollars await us, including a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Rapide, a Bugatti Veyron, a Morgan Aero 8 Mercedes SLR McLaren and a Noble M600 driven by Hellen Mirren.

In “Fast & Furious 8”, the scene in which Dom’s crew visits the warehouse with the confiscated cars even gathered cars worth $ 25 million. With the Fast films, car fans still get a lot to offer, even if the hot ovens often don’t last long, for example when they fly from a high-rise to the neighboring building.

