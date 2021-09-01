Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Fans excited: Britney Spears and Sam share couple photos

By Arjun Sethi
Britney Spears (39) and her Sam Asghari (27) do not show each other so in love every day! The pop princess and the male model have been a couple for four years. Even during her guardianship dispute with her father Jamie Spears (68), her partner, who is twelve years her junior, is always a support. New photos show how well things are still going between the two of them: Turtle on social media Britney and Sam wild with each other – and their fans are blown away!

Both Brit and Sam published joint photos on their respective InstagramProfiles. In one picture the two shine into the camera, in another they suggest a kiss. “Summertime,” the 27-year-old called the snapshots. The “Boys” interpreter, on the other hand, provided her post with two devil emojis.

Couple photos are an absolute rarity for the 39-year-old and the personal trainer. Her fans know that too, and of course they were all the more delighted with the love-taking pictures. “If you are happy, then so am I”, about a follower let the singer know.

