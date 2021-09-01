Emma Watson Unveils Rowling’s Trans Comment!

JK Rowling (54) is facing ever stronger headwinds! The author of the popular Harry Potter series recently said on the Internet that only women menstruate. This statement has already received heavy criticism from the queer community, because it has been accused of discriminating against transsexual people. But not only a number of fans are complaining, many stars also joined the debate: After “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe (30) distanced himself from Joanne’s opinion, his colleague Emma Watson (30) now also spoke up!

on Twitter the star of Beauty and the Beast also delimited herself from the point of view of the successful author. “Trans people identify exactly as they say they do and they deserve to live their lives without their identities constantly being questioned”, railed Emma in the web. It is important for her to encourage the people of this community: “I want my transsexual followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see, respect and love you exactly as you are.”

In addition to her statement, the pretty brunette also published a list of organizations she donates to. Above all, they advocate gender diversity. “Now, if you can, you may feel like doing the same”, she encouraged her fans to stand up for it as well.









Emma Watson, actress

JK Rowling, “Harry Potter” author

Emma Watson, actress

