Emma Stone engaged: HE asked her the question of all questions – people

She played in countless love films, now she can experience her very own romance.

Oscar winner Emma Stone (31, “La La Land”) got engaged. The lucky one: screenwriter and director Dave McCary.

On McCary’s Instagram account, fans are happy to see the couple’s engagement photo. Shown on it: Hollywood darling Emma, ​​beaming, holding her ring in the camera. Her fiancé commented on the photo modestly but tellingly with a heart emoji.

But who is the man who puts such a big smile on the actress’s face?

So far, little is known about the filmmaker, because Emma Stone is one of those actors who want to keep their private life completely out of the public eye.

According to the US magazine "People", Stone and McCary have been together since 2017. Stone was previously dating her fellow actor Andrew Garfield. After four years, the couple separated in 2015.













Emma Stone starred opposite Ryan Gosling in the film “La La Land”. She won an Oscar for best actress for her rolePhoto: AP



At the end of 2016, Emma Stone met her current fiancé. The two met on the set of the comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” which Stone guest hosted and which McCary worked for as a producer. Apparently, behind the scenes, it sparked directly!

In an interview with “Elle” last year, Stone indicated that she was quite ready to marry and have children: “As a teenager, I thought I would never get married, never have children. As I got older, I realized that I wanted to. “

And an Emma Stone in a wedding dress is sure to look down on your knees!