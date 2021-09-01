El Salvador legislative assembly votes for Bitcoin Trust

The El Salvador Legislative Assembly passed a bill to set up a $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust to promote the development of crypto infrastructure and services across the country.

The law was passed on Tuesday. 64 officials voted for the establishment of a trust and 14 against. The trust is designed to facilitate the conversion of Bitcoin (BTC) to US dollars and encourage the development of an important technological infrastructure that enables widespread adoption of crypto assets.

The country’s controversial Bitcoin law is set to go into effect in a week. The upcoming law aims to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. This should come into force on Tuesday. Currently, US dollars are the legal tender in the country.

The El Salvador Development Bank (Bandesal) is to oversee the operation of the trust.

The $ 150 million is to be diverted from a $ 500 million loan for the country. This loan was granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). The CABEI loan was originally taken out to provide economic relief for small and medium-sized companies.









Of this money, $ 23.3 million will be used to install crypto ATMs. This allows citizens to switch back and forth between Bitcoin and US dollars. The $ 30 million plan is to incentivize citizens to use the government’s digital wallet called Chivo.

In June, President Nayib Bukele announced that the government would give every citizen of El Salvador $ 30 bitcoin if they download the Chivo wallet. El Salvador currently has a population of 6.5 million, so it can be assumed that the government believes that adoption will be rather low or that it simply does not have enough Bitcoin for everyone.

In this context: Retirees in El Salvador protest against Bitcoin

On Wednesday, the asset tokenization and financial infrastructure company Koibanx announced that it had agreed with the El Salvador government that it would develop the digital currency infrastructure in the country using Algorand’s open source blockchain.

The Bitcoin law of El Salvador was received with skepticism by international organizations and its own citizens and was heavily criticized.

Economy Minister María Luisa Hayém Brevé said the government is conducting cryptocurrency education and using crypto as an incentive to alleviate the strong insecurity among the population.