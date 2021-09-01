Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reacts to cop who looks like him

There is a cop in the US state who looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

A photo of a policeman who looks very similar to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently circulating on the Internet. Now the actor has reacted to his doppelganger himself.

Statistically speaking, every person has seven doubles in the world. With a world population of currently around 7.9 billion people, however, the likelihood of meeting one of them is rather low. It’s different when you’re a famous actor.

In the US state of Alabama there is a police officer who looks exactly as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as “Unilad” writes. It goes without saying that a photo of the official is currently circulating on the network and has now also caught the attention of the former wrestler. “The Rock” shares a photo of Lieutenant Fields, as the policeman is called, on Twitter and is visibly amazed.

Famous twins What are they actually doing … Alice and Ellen Kessler?





“The guy on the left is way cooler”



“Oh Shit. Wow.”, It exclaims the “Jumanji” actor. “The guy on the left is a lot cooler,” Johnson writes about the photo released by the Morgan County Police Department, which also includes Lieutenant Fields. “Stay safe, brother, and thank you for your service,” he continues. One day the two of them would drink Johnson’s Teremana tequila together and then Fields would have to tell him all of his “rock stories” because he knew that the policeman would certainly have a few to tell.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Illegitimate child of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel





The police officer told the Alabama.com portal that he had been hearing the joke for years that he was the illegitimate child of “The Rock” and Vin Diesel. That doesn’t bother him, says Fields. “That’s flattering. There could be worse people to be compared to.”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Facebook. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Two weeks ago there was a picture on the Morgan County Facebook account of Lieutenant Fields with a citizen who was dying to meet the cop who looked like “The Rock”. Fields was touched and drove to the Walmart parking lot where the man works and thanked him for his hard work.

Sources: Unilad.co.uk, Alabama.com, Twitter

yak