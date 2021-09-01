Donnie Yen: Having Fun Filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

The actor has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the most fun movie he had filming compared to any of his previous Hollywood films.
Donnie Yen has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the most enjoyable movie he had filming compared to any of his previous Hollywood films. The 58-year-old actor will appear in the latest film in the action franchise to star Keanu Reeves.
Yen described working on the film as the most entertaining of all his previous projects in Hollywood and said in an interview with the website ‘Collider’: “I have to take this opportunity to express my greatest appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves) . They are just kind men, gentlemen, they have a big heart. Keanu has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is a very good man too, he’s very knowledgeable. People think he’s a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands the movies. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I have the best time working with them on this film (more) than any of my previous Hollywood films, so I wanted to express my appreciation. ” Donnie also praised Keanu for his work ethic and revealed that he enjoys working with the ‘Matrix’ star. “It’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he did the job, and he’s got it, ”enthused Donnie.
More on the subject: