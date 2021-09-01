Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsDonnie Yen: Having Fun Filming 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
News

Donnie Yen: Having Fun Filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

By Vimal Kumar
0
62




The actor has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the most fun movie he had filming compared to any of his previous Hollywood films.

Donnie Yen has described ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the most enjoyable movie he had filming compared to any of his previous Hollywood films. The 58-year-old actor will appear in the latest film in the action franchise to star Keanu Reeves.




Yen described working on the film as the most entertaining of all his previous projects in Hollywood and said in an interview with the website ‘Collider’: “I have to take this opportunity to express my greatest appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves) . They are just kind men, gentlemen, they have a big heart. Keanu has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is a very good man too, he’s very knowledgeable. People think he’s a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands the movies. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I have the best time working with them on this film (more) than any of my previous Hollywood films, so I wanted to express my appreciation. ” Donnie also praised Keanu for his work ethic and revealed that he enjoys working with the ‘Matrix’ star. “It’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he did the job, and he’s got it, ”enthused Donnie.

More on the subject:

Actor Keanu Reeves Hollywood Films


Previous articleMarvel hammer: will Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man this year?
Next article“I hated all the wild parties”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv