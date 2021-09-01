Donnie Yen: Having Fun Filming ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Yen described working on the film as the most entertaining of all his previous projects in Hollywood and said in an interview with the website ‘Collider’: “I have to take this opportunity to express my greatest appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves) . They are just kind men, gentlemen, they have a big heart. Keanu has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is a very good man too, he’s very knowledgeable. People think he’s a brilliant action guy, he’s not (just that), he understands the movies. He’s a film librarian, he knows what’s going on. I have the best time working with them on this film (more) than any of my previous Hollywood films, so I wanted to express my appreciation. ” Donnie also praised Keanu for his work ethic and revealed that he enjoys working with the ‘Matrix’ star. “It’s great, it’s more than I expected. He’s the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he did the job, and he’s got it, ”enthused Donnie.