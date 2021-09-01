Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman wants an appearance and asks the police for help

Released 05/19/2021 3:08 PM

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman would apparently like to be a part of “Deadpool 3”. He recently even got support from the police for this.

Until a few months ago, it was not really clear to fans of the R-rated superhero Deadpool how the series could continue. Because after Disney took over the responsible studio Fox, many feared that the series would be canceled. Not least because of the family friendliness of the Mickey Mouse Group, it was doubtful how a vulgar superhero could fit into the program. Fortunately, that fear took away from us Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige, who even confirmed that the film would become part of the MCU.









So nothing stands in the way of “Deadpool 3” and so there are already first allusions to the third part. Most recently from “Logan” actor Hugh Jackman. He and his X-Men have been really targeted in the previous films by Ryan Reynolds. So it is hardly surprising that fans have been longing for a Jackman cameo for a long time.

A video that Jackman recently published on Instagram shows that this wish could possibly even become a reality. In it, the actor announced that he would also be interested in a cameo and even got the support of a New York police officer. In the clip, the policeman jokingly asks Reynolds to allow at least a ten-minute cameo with Jackman. Otherwise he would have to give the actor a ticket on his next visit to the big city.

So we can stay curious how “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds will react to the clip of his acting colleague. We would definitely be happy about a guest appearance from Jackman. However, we still have to be patient, because “Deadpool 3” is only planned for 2023.