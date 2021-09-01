Crypto market report: These are the current prices of Bitcoin & Co. | news

Forex in this article
Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 47,760.88. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 47,215.31 US dollars.
Bitcoin Cash rose to $ 641.81 after trading at $ 637.10 the previous day.
Ethereum is up at $ 3,547.21. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,440.25.
The Litecoin is trading at $ 175.55. The previous day the rate was put at $ 171.88.
Ripple is worth $ 1.198 on Wednesday. The Ripple price rose compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.193 US dollars.
The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano rate gained to $ 2.842 after trading at $ 2.783 the previous day.
The price of the digital currency Monero is quoted today at 294.95 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 287.08.
The IOTA course is stronger than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.060. The price was yesterday at $ 0.9936.
The Verge price traded at $ 0.0280 on Wednesday. The day before, the Verge was worth $ 0.0267. With this, the verge continues its sideways movement.
The Stellar price gained today to $ 0.3480. In contrast, the price was $ 0.3417 the previous day.
The NEM course runs sideways at 0.1948 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.
Dash rose to $ 230.66 after trading at $ 224.20 the previous day.
The NEO took off. At noon, the NEO price rose to $ 53.17 after trading at $ 52.31 the day before.
