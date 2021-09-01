Crypto market on the rise – significant gains for Polkadot and Uniswap

On Tuesday there was a slight recovery in the crypto market after some losses (Trending Topics reported). To a large extent, this development also continued on Wednesday (September 1st). Most of the top currencies are stable or have seen rises. The two coins Polkadot and Uniswap stand out in particular. Both have achieved a plus of ten percent in the past 24 hours.

Solana cracks the 100 euro mark – partial recovery on the crypto market

Polkadot is now valued at € 25.65 with a capitalization of € 25.4 billion. Uniswap has a value of 25.60 euros and a capitalization of 15.7 billion euros. In addition to Polkadot and Uniswap, there were also other promotions. Ethereum has achieved a plus of seven percent. Here the value is now just under 3,000 euros with a capitalization of 350 billion euros. Bitcoin is stable at around 40,000 euros and a capitalization of 754 billion euros.









After a significant rise on Tuesday, there has been a significant correction for Solana in the past 24 hours. The value has fallen by nine percent to 92.62 euros. Before that, it briefly exceeded the 100 euro mark. Compared to a week ago, the price has still increased by a whopping 50 percent. Here the capitalization is just under 27 billion euros. On the market as a whole, capitalization has risen from 1.74 trillion euros to 1.78 trillion euros.

Top stories

El Salvador sets up $ 150 million bitcoin trust

The Central American state of El Salvador is implementing more and more measures for the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender. Now, according to Bitcoin Magazine, the country’s legislative assembly has decided to set up a $ 150 million Bitcoin trust to facilitate the exchange between Bitcoin and US dollars. Preparations for the new law are in full swing, even if there have been small protests against it in the country recently.

Doge-NFT is auctioned in billions of pieces

The original Doge meme, on which the Dogecoin cryptocurrency is based, raised $ 4 million at auction as an NFT in June. The buyer was the PleasrDAO investment collective. Now PleasrDAO wants to auction the NFT on – but in billions of parts, writes Decrypt. The parts should soon be on the Ethereum blockchain under the name $ DOG. Interested parties should be able to invest in the valuable NFT via the Exchange SushiSwap.

PayPal wants to compete with Robinhood with stock trading

American payment giant PayPal is looking into ways to offer trading in stocks after introducing cryptocurrency trading services last year, according to Cointelegraph. PayPal wants to buy or partner with a broker-dealer to launch its own stock trading service. With this, the group wants to compete with the neobroker Robinhood in particular in financial services.