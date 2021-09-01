Cop looks like Dwayne Johnson – he’s celebrating him

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should ever need a stunt double, he doesn’t have to look far: an American policeman looks so amazingly like him that the actor himself can hardly believe it.

He is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, was, according to “Forbes”, the highest-paid actor in the world twice in a row, and was named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by “People” magazine. Who wouldn’t want to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson one day?

The American Eric Fields could at least pretend to be the former professional wrestler, because he looks very similar to Johnson. So much so that now even the 49-year-old himself became aware of the police officer from the US state of Alabama. He shared a photo comparison on his Twitter account.









“Oh, wow”, “The Rock” was impressed by the resemblance to his doppelganger and had to say: “The guy on the left is much cooler.”

“I need to hear all of your ‘rock’ stories”

He also thanked Fields for his service as a cop and added that he would like to have a drink of his own brand of tequila with him. Because “I need to hear all of your ‘rock’ stories – I know you have them!”

Eric Fields will certainly not turn down the offer, because he actually has a lot to tell. “I was already referred to as an illegitimate child by ‘The Rock’ and Vin Diesel,” he said in an interview with the portal “Alabama.com”. The comparison doesn’t bother him at all. On the contrary: “That is flattering. There could be worse people to be compared with,” said the policeman.