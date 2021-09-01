Chris Pratt provides 3 minutes of pure action in the trailer

There will definitely be no shortage of great science fiction films this year. Just a few days ago, Reminiscence announced itself with a great trailer. In addition, Denis Villeneuves Dune is finally coming to cinemas in September, not to mention the fourth Matrix film with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Before all these promising films, the start of The Tomorrow War awaits us on Amazon Prime at the beginning of July. The sci-fi cracker with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in the main role comes up with an exciting premise and loads of action. The final trailer promises a gripping summer blockbuster.

You can watch the The Tomorrow War trailer here:

The Tomorrow War – Trailer 2 (German) HD

The Tomorrow War tells of an alien invasion on earth, which, however, will only take place in the future. High school teacher Dan Forester, embodied by Chris Pratt, is in the present and comes with a group time traveling people in contact, recruiting soldiers for the future war.









What follows looks like an action-packed mix of films like Independence Day and Edge of Tomorrow. The film directed by The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay is not stingy with show values. Hopefully the story and characters of The Tomorrow War could keep up with the visuals.

The Tomorrow War starts on July 2, 2021 on Amazon Prime.

