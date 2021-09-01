Chris Hemsworth: His Golden Goose are making shabby chic a sneaker trend

Chris Hemsworth may not be as much a sneaker fan as his fellow actors Timothée Chalamet or Jonah Hill, but the “Thor” actor has just been spotted wearing one of the world’s most groundbreaking trainers: the Golden Goose Db Men Mid Star Sneakers.

What the Golden Goose Sneakers are all about

Fifteen years ago, the men’s shoe market was largely focused on minimal aesthetics. Boxfresh shoes from Common Projects dominated the sidewalks, while everyone from former Celine creative director Phoebe Philo to Kanye West couldn’t get enough of the plain Stan Smith. Then, without warning, in 2007 Golden Goose deliberately presented broken leather kicks that went against the minimalism favored by most other brands and changed street style. (Also read: Perfect (sneaker) match: The 5 best Comme des Garçons collaborations)

Golden Goose’s first shoe was the superstar and it was unlike anything else on the market. The around 650 euros expensive sneakers with fake goo quickly garnered a cult following of the likes of Kanye West, A $ AP Rocky, Jude Law and even the clean-cut queen Taylor Swift.

The design of the shoe gives the impression that it is almost broken and a little dirty.

Shabby chic doesn’t stop at sneakers either

After the sneaker became popular with celebrities and sneakerheads alike, Goose released more scuffed shoes, including Hemsworth’s Scuffed Mid Stars, which were a sold-out hit. It wasn’t long before other brands realized that there was a thirst for ugly sneakers and moved away from the minimal designs of the early 2000s. Balenciaga released the bulbous Triple S shoes, dirty Maison Margiela and Gucci treads made the rounds, and A-Cold-Wall * and Nike designed shoes that age dramatically with wear. (Also interesting: Jay-Z: His favorite Puma sneakers cost just over 100 euros)









The worn look of the sneakers became a street style trend.

As one of the most influential sneaker designs of all time, Goose’s nearly destroyed sneakers are still as popular as ever. After being nodded by Hemsworth, she was seen on the feet of Megan Fox, Ben Affleck, Jacob Elordi and Shawn Mendes in the last year alone. Current models can be found at Mr Porter, for example, between 375 euros and 410 euros.

The article “Chris Hemsworth’s Golden Goose trainers changed the sneaker game” by Zak Maoui first appeared on GQ.uk.

