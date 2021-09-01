Celebrities: Tom Cruise faces competition in space – panorama

Tom Cruise actually wanted to be the first to shoot a movie in space. Stefanie Heinzmann talks about her feelings, and Kendall Jenner realizes she’s a little bit addicted.

Kendall Jenner, 25, US model, has an unhealthy relationship with Instagram and Co. “My relationship with social media is a bit addicting at the moment,” Jenner said Vogue. “I don’t think that’s a good thing and I’m not proud to say that.” The more you look at the screen, the more you feel disconnected from real life. Jenner, who became famous as a child on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has 163 million Instagram subscribers.









Stefanie Heinzmann, 32, Swiss singer, has repeatedly lost her cheerful manner in the past few months. “Sometimes it is difficult to hold on to optimism,” she told the German press agency. But that’s okay, because bad feelings are also justified. She is a reflected person who speaks a lot and goes to therapies. “The most important thing that I have learned in recent years: So many people feel the same way,” said Heinzmann.

Tom Cruise, 58, American actor, could face competition in space. The actor should be the first to shoot a film in space in October. But now Russian filmmakers also want to set off for the International Space Station, like the British Guardian reported – already on October 5th. Exactly when Cruise was due to arrive is not yet known, but the Russians’ early date suggests a race. Cruise’s Russian counter-superhero is the actress Julija Peressild, 36.