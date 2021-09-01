Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsCardano, Ether, Polkadot & Solana are very popular with investment professionals
News

Cardano, Ether, Polkadot & Solana are very popular with investment professionals

By Hasan Sheikh
0
68






Investing.com – Not only private investors but also professional investors are relying more and more on the ADA cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain. According to this, Cardano investment products recorded greater inflows in the past week than ever before since the smart contract platform was founded in 2017.

No wonder. Because the crypto world is eagerly awaiting the release of the Alonzo upgrade, which is all about smart contract integration and should come on September 12th.

With a price jump of 1,487 percent since the beginning of the year, ADA is one of the top performers. The cryptocurrency peaked on August 23 at $ 2.96. In August alone it increased by 110 percent.

According to a recent report from digital asset manager CoinShares, its market share continues to grow thanks to significant capital inflows from institutional investors.

“Cardano saw its largest inflow since its inception this week at $ 10.1 million, increasing its market share to 0.15 percent.”

Since the beginning of the year, Cardano has seen institutional investments surge to $ 55 million. As reported by CoinShares, altcoins are on the up and nearing an all-time high in terms of assets under management (AUM).

“Altcoins (inclusive) now account for 32 percent of total digital assets under management, which is close to the record high of 35 percent reached in mid-May this year and the high of 30 percent seen in January 2018.”

Among the altcoins, Ethereum accounts for the lion’s share of assets under management with around $ 14.27 billion, or about a quarter of the market share of digital assets.

“Ethereum saw $ 17 million in inflows last week, with outflows in only 7 of the last 16 weeks. Ethereum’s market share remains stable at 25 percent.”




The smart contract blockchains and also registered inflows of less than $ 3 million each.

“Both Solana and Polkadot continued to see inflows of $ 2.7 million and $ 1.5 million, respectively. Solana has now overtaken AuM from and now has a total of $ 15.7 million.”

(BNB) and (XRP) bucked the general altcoin trend, recording outflows of $ 3.3 million and $ 300,000, respectively.

Investment professionals continued to withdraw capital from Bitcoin investment products, CoinShares noted.

“Had outflows for the eighth straight week. Total outflows are $ 3.8 million. There have been outflows in 14 of the last 16 weeks.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleJennifer Lopez: “Incredibly happy” about love comeback with Ben Affleck
Next articleBenji Madden raves about Cameron Diaz and Baby Raddix
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv