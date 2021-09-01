Cameron Diaz thinks a return to the screen is possible

Is Hollywood star Cameron Diaz (47) planning a return to the big screen? In December 2019, the actress’ first child was a girl named Raddix Chloe Wildflower, came into the world. Then the new mom and husband Benji Madden (41) withdrew in favor of her small family and put her career in the dream factory on hold for the time being. Now revealed the “Crazy for Mary“-Actress: You could well imagine acting again!

The top star’s last film role was a while ago. In 2014 she stood in front of the camera for the last time for the film “Annie” – an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name (1977). In a recent episode of Gucci Westmans YouTube– “Makeup and Friends” series answered the Hollywood beauty when asked if she thought a return to the film business was possible: “Never say never. I’m not a person who generally excludes things.” However, she has carefully considered her decision to withdraw from the film business and currently does not miss acting.

The 47-year-old apparently prefers to take care of her small family at the moment. She recently swarmed in a live video Instagram of her mother’s happiness with the three-month-old baby.









Cameron Diaz in May 2019

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz in Hollywood in May 2019

Cameron Diaz, 2020

