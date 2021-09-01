Cameron Diaz causes laughs with a sympathetic Instagram mistake

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz (47, “Sex Tape”) is a hardworking social media user. However, when it comes to Instagram live chats, the 47-year-old seems to need a little practice. Her latest foray into the world of virtual communication made this clear once again – and the actress was all the more personable.

With a slip of paper to success

It was to be a live interview with entrepreneur Carly Stein that Diaz was trying to get off the ground. Before she could greet her conversation partner in the live stream, however, the 47-year-old wanted to attach a comment to make it permanently visible to viewers. But how did that work again? Post or pin?









Diaz put her glasses on her nose, scanned her slip of paper and then said, “I’ll post it. But yeah, I know, I should say I’m pinning it on.” The actress herself seems to know that she can still learn a lot in terms of social media. But she took the blackout with humor: “This fail is at my expense again,” she laughed into the camera. Then after more than a minute including teething problems, the conversation could finally begin.