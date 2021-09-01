Wednesday, September 1, 2021
HomeNewsCameron Diaz causes laughs with a sympathetic Instagram mistake
News

Cameron Diaz causes laughs with a sympathetic Instagram mistake

By Vimal Kumar
0
50




Hollywood star Cameron Diaz (47, “Sex Tape”) is a hardworking social media user. However, when it comes to Instagram live chats, the 47-year-old seems to need a little practice. Her latest foray into the world of virtual communication made this clear once again – and the actress was all the more personable.

With a slip of paper to success

It was to be a live interview with entrepreneur Carly Stein that Diaz was trying to get off the ground. Before she could greet her conversation partner in the live stream, however, the 47-year-old wanted to attach a comment to make it permanently visible to viewers. But how did that work again? Post or pin?




Diaz put her glasses on her nose, scanned her slip of paper and then said, “I’ll post it. But yeah, I know, I should say I’m pinning it on.” The actress herself seems to know that she can still learn a lot in terms of social media. But she took the blackout with humor: “This fail is at my expense again,” she laughed into the camera. Then after more than a minute including teething problems, the conversation could finally begin.



Previous articleQuantum computers can “undermine any blockchain security system”
Next articleA good team in front of and behind the camera
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv