Buy Kusama, Revain, Elrond, Aave, OKB and Polkadot: There are double-digit returns here for crypto fans today

The global crypto market is once again showing its strong side. In the past 24 hours, the value of global cryptocurrencies has increased by over 2%. Market capitalization now stands at over $ 2.1 trillion. While Bitcoin, and especially Ethereum, also perform well, there are some Alt-Coins with an even better performance. The value of the following coins rose in double digits in the last 24 hours.

Kusama (KSM)

The native token KSM from the Kusama crypto project exploded by over 20% in the last 24 hours. That means that Kusama has almost doubled in one month. The performance is already over 90%. The price moved largely sideways in July and early August. Then KSM slowly tested the breakout of the consolidating range. In the meantime, an intact upward trend has established itself. Now KSM could tackle the courses from April and May. For this, investors should make sure that Kusama overcomes the 400 US dollar mark promptly and sustainably.

Revain (REV)

Revain is one of the strongest coins of the day. With a price increase of around 25%, you can double it within the last seven days. Last month, Revain’s performance was even 250%. This brought the week-long sideways phase to a sustainable end. However, the all-time highs from May are still a long way off. Nevertheless, things could continue to improve for Revain in the next few days and weeks. Quotes at $ 0.03 seem possible anytime soon.

Elrond (EGLD)

In the past seven days, the coin EGLD has risen by over 30%. Elrond has now achieved a market capitalization of around 3.5 billion US dollars. With a price increase of over 100% in the last month, the price is currently at a multi-month high. The EGLD price has never been higher since the slump in May. The next target price is likely to be the highs from early May. If the USD 200 is broken, the all-time high from April could then also be tackled.

Aave (AAVE)

With the native token AAVE, the open source DeFi protocol Aave has managed to establish itself in the top 30 global cryptocurrencies. The value of the coin rose over the past 24 hours and has now surpassed 400 US dollars. A decision should now be made in the next few days. Because in the last few days and weeks the price range between 407 and 412 US dollars has often represented an insurmountable limit for Aave. However, if this price zone and then the 420 USD are overcome, the upward rally could gain further momentum.









OKB (OKB)

With the OKB Coin, a relatively small crypto project is also one of the best coins of the day. Because in the past 24 hours OKB rose by around 15%. This can also be used to make the weekly performance positive. In the past seven days, the OKB price rose by almost 7%. The rapid rise in the price only started early this morning. It should be exciting to see whether the US $ 25 could fall as part of this price explosion. Then things could continue upwards towards ATH from spring.

