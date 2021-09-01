Wednesday, September 1, 2021
BTC continues to see outflows from CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
Institutional investors continue to be bullish on Cardano and Ether: BTC continues to record outflows

Institutional inflows into altcoin investment products continued to rise over the past week as well. This is not possible for (BTC).

Institutional asset manager CoinShares saw inflows of $ 24 million into altcoin investment products in its weekly digital asset flow report on Monday. This is the second week in a row that there have been inflows into altcoin funds. That said altcoin products are up 14.3 percent from $ 21 million last week.

Ether (ETH) was the darling of institutional investors with ETH products seeing weekly inflows of $ 17.2 million. The report said products that track ethers and other altcoins would now represent 32 percent of the total assets under management in the sector. That is only 3 percent less compared to the record of 35 percent in mid-May.

Read on on Cointelegraph




Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
