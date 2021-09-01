Britney Spears’ 55-hour husband Jason has been arrested

Jason Allen Alexander hit the negative headlines again. The American became known for his extremely short-lived marriage to Britney Spears (39). In recent times, however, he has drawn attention mainly with his missteps: For example, he was arrested at the beginning of the year for drink-driving, drug abuse and the occasional drug trade. But that shouldn’t be his last offense: at Jason the handcuffs clicked again!

As HollywoodLife has now been reported Jason Arrested on an offense at Nashville International Airport. According to the police documents, there was an “aviation security breach” last Sunday evening – details are not known. He was released for a bail equivalent to around 2,100 euros, but has to appear in court at the end of September.

But not only because of his conflicts with the law advanced Jason most recently back in the spotlight – at the end of July he also unpacked about his marriage to the singer and shot at her family. “You told me – if I sign the cancellation papers, I can Britney and I continue our relationship “, he described in the podcast “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story”. He felt that her family had tricked him back then.









