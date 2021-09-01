Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Brad Pitt: “Heartbroken” Over Allegations Made By His Son

By Arjun Sethi
Brad Pitt “Inconsolable” about the statement from son Maddox

Brad Pitt
© imago images
 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, testified in the custody battle against his father. He should be inconsolable about it.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19, testified against his adoptive father, US actor Brad Pitt, 57, as part of his parents’ protracted custody dispute over their six children. As “Us Weekly” reports, citing an unnamed source, the statements were “not very flattering towards Brad”.

According to this, Maddox does not use Pitt as the last name on legally irrelevant documents, but only that of his mother Angelina Jolie, 45. “Maddox wants to change his last name legally to Jolie, which Angelina does not support,” the report said. On Friday (March 12th, 2021) Jolie filed new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence. The papers say the actress and her children are ready to provide “evidence” in support of the allegations against Pitt.

Brad Pitt is heartbroken over the allegations

The family man is said to be very close to these violent allegations, an insider now reports to “Page Six”. “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has chosen this path. The feelings are very troubled after their marriage,” the source said. “He took responsibility for his actions and his past, he stopped drinking.” The marriage was very passionate and sometimes toxic. “They argued, but also had good times together,” it continues.

His team believes the allegations are purely a calculus to sway opinions before their trial is complete. “Brad feels like he’s becoming more and more isolated from his children and devastated by it.”

They once toured the world as the “Brangelina” clan

In addition to Maddox, whom Jolie adopted without Pitt in 2002, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also have their adopted son Pax, 17, and adopted daughter Zahara, 16, as well as their biological children Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Jolie lives with the kids in Los Angeles, just five minutes from Pitt’s home. Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and also married since 2014.

According to US media reports, the ex-couple has allegedly been in a custody battle since the separation in September 2016. According to US media reports, the investigation into Pitt on allegations of child abuse has been suspended by the Department of Child and Family Affairs in Los Angeles. The trigger at the time is said to have been a dispute between Brad Pitt and Maddox.

 


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
