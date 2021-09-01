Bitcoin, Ether or Cardano? – Dogecoin millionaire goes “All In” with the third largest crypto currency

The prices for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ether or BNB shot up again in August. The combined crypto market broke the $ 2 trillion threshold again.

On closer inspection, however, there were major differences: The world’s largest crypto currency Bitcoin had a hard time and was only able to rise above the $ 50,000 mark for a short time. At the same time, Ether, Cardano, BNB and Solana have soared – and even the meme-based Dogecoin outperformed Bitcoin with its price return in August.

There is no lack of investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies. So far, someone has had the right nose for this abundance of possibilities. In February, 33-year-old American Glauber Contessoto invested all of his savings in Dogecoin. And a good two months later in April he was a Dogecoin millionaire.

Contessoto is now planning to go “all-in” with another cryptocurrency. This is reported by the business broadcaster CNBC. His next choice is the Cardano blockchain and its altcoin ADA. This came on the market in 2017 and is the third largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value after Bitcoin and Ether. In the past month, the cryptocurrency gained 114 percent.

“From now on I will buy as much Cardano as humanly possible with every bit of money I make,” Contessoto recently told CNBC. But he will hold on to his Dogecoin. Because Contessoto expects Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Cardano and XRP – in that order – to be the top 5 cryptocurrencies for the next five years. He shared this opinion on Twitter at the end of August.









With his Cardano bet, Contessoto could also have a good nose this time. Crypto experts assume that the associated crypto currency ADA will crack the 3 dollar mark in the next few months. The altcoin is currently at $ 2.83.

Because the Blockchain Cardano, co-founded by Ethereum founder Charles Hoskinson, will carry out the “Alonzo upgrade” in September. The blockchain should then offer a similar smart contract functionality as Ethereum. In the end, the Altcoin ADA should certainly benefit from this.