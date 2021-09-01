Benji Madden raves about Cameron Diaz and Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz made Benji Madden a father. And that’s something so special for the musician that he can’t get out of the rave about it. On Mother’s Day, he publishes a message to his wife on Instagram that testifies to his deep love and admiration.

A new chapter began for musician Benji Madden, 40, at the end of December 2019: He and his wife, actress Cameron Diaz, 47, became parents. Daughter Raddix Madden makes their lives perfect. Since then, the couple have enjoyed their family happiness to the full. The “Good Charlotte” guitarist seems to be filled with so much love from being a father that he wants to shout it out to the world. Again and again he ventures his luck in touching Instagram messages. On Mother’s Day, the musician once again finds wonderful words for his wife Cameron.

Cameron is “the best mother, wife and friend”



It’s the first Mother’s Day that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate as parents. And the 40-year-old uses this special occasion to make his wife a declaration of love par excellence. “It’s a special day for us. I will be forever grateful to my wife for making me a father,” the rocker writes on Instagram. With his Cameron he found “the best mother, wife and girlfriend”. Madden pays particular tribute to her qualities as a mother in his romantic post: “It doesn’t matter whether she gets up extra early to take care of us all or researches everything to make sure that we are the best parents for our daughter, she is a force of nature and I am very grateful. ”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Rupert Grint is a dad And his baby is called …



53 images

Cam and Raddix make his heart beat faster



Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden keep their family life out of the public eye for the most part, but his new life situation seems to make him so happy that he has to share his happiness with the world. A few weeks ago, the new dad had publicly announced via Instagram how satisfied he is at the moment. “My wife and daughter fill me with so much gratitude. I feel so happy every day. I just wanted to say it out loud,” Madden wrote about a picture of three painted roses that he posted on Saturday (February 22nd) would have. Despite the great happiness there will be no photo of Raddix. And there is a special reason for that, as Cameron Diaz let know when she officially announced the baby news in early January. “Our instinctive feeling is to protect the privacy of our little ones. That is why we will not post any pictures or further details of her,” said the actress at the time.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

abl

CodeList