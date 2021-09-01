Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsBenji Madden raves about Cameron Diaz and Baby Raddix
News

Benji Madden raves about Cameron Diaz and Baby Raddix

By Vimal Kumar
0
57




Benji Madden + Cameron Diaz
Touching words for Mother’s Day

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been married since 2015

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been married since 2015

© Getty Images

Cameron Diaz made Benji Madden a father. And that’s something so special for the musician that he can’t get out of the rave about it. On Mother’s Day, he publishes a message to his wife on Instagram that testifies to his deep love and admiration.

A new chapter began for musician Benji Madden, 40, at the end of December 2019: He and his wife, actress Cameron Diaz, 47, became parents. Daughter Raddix Madden makes their lives perfect. Since then, the couple have enjoyed their family happiness to the full. The “Good Charlotte” guitarist seems to be filled with so much love from being a father that he wants to shout it out to the world. Again and again he ventures his luck in touching Instagram messages. On Mother’s Day, the musician once again finds wonderful words for his wife Cameron.

Cameron is “the best mother, wife and friend”

It’s the first Mother’s Day that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate as parents. And the 40-year-old uses this special occasion to make his wife a declaration of love par excellence. “It’s a special day for us. I will be forever grateful to my wife for making me a father,” the rocker writes on Instagram. With his Cameron he found “the best mother, wife and girlfriend”. Madden pays particular tribute to her qualities as a mother in his romantic post: “It doesn’t matter whether she gets up extra early to take care of us all or researches everything to make sure that we are the best parents for our daughter, she is a force of nature and I am very grateful. ”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.




Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Rupert Grint is a dad

And his baby is called …

53 images

Cam and Raddix make his heart beat faster

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden keep their family life out of the public eye for the most part, but his new life situation seems to make him so happy that he has to share his happiness with the world. A few weeks ago, the new dad had publicly announced via Instagram how satisfied he is at the moment. “My wife and daughter fill me with so much gratitude. I feel so happy every day. I just wanted to say it out loud,” Madden wrote about a picture of three painted roses that he posted on Saturday (February 22nd) would have. Despite the great happiness there will be no photo of Raddix. And there is a special reason for that, as Cameron Diaz let know when she officially announced the baby news in early January. “Our instinctive feeling is to protect the privacy of our little ones. That is why we will not post any pictures or further details of her,” said the actress at the time.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.

Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

abl
CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleCardano, Ether, Polkadot & Solana are very popular with investment professionals
Next articleVaude: “Sustainability is in our genes”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv