Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Cute couple photo from an Oscar party

By Arjun Sethi
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Cute couple photo from an Oscar party

The actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dressed up on Oscar night – and surprised the fans with a selfie.

The actors Ashton Kutcher (40, “The Ranch”) and Mila Kunis (34, “Bad Moms”) have been married since 2015. But joint appearances on the red carpet are rare, as are cute couple photos on Instagram. On Oscar night they let themselves be carried away to take a selfie. Kutcher posted the snapshot on his official Instagram account and wrote: “Night out with the wife”, which in German means something like “going out with the wife”.




Sexy date night

The couple didn’t attend the 90th Academy Awards, but apparently they dressed up for one of the numerous after-show parties. The photo shows that Kutcher is wearing a black suit with a bow tie. Kunis is also wrapped in a black ensemble that suggests a deep neckline. Her dark hair is combed to one side, a bit tousled, and her sexy look is enhanced by a dramatic eye make-up.

Kutcher and Kunis have two children, daughter Wyatt (3) and son Dimitri (1).

