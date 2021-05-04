Apple TV + secures Tom Hanks’ film “Finch”



Peter Müller



If that’s not an Oscar nominee: Tom Hanks is again almost alone in the hallway – with a robot and a dog.





Oscar

Apple TV + has already won some awards, respectively the films and series as well as the actors in them. An Oscar is still missing, Netflix has already won a few for its originals – five this year alone, two years ago the production “Roma” won three prizes in the main categories. With “Finch”, Apple TV + could finally head for the Oscars in the coming year. Apple has once again secured the rights to a film starring Tom Hanks in the lead role, reports the industry publication “Deadline”. In all likelihood, the work will be streamed in autumn this year and – in order to meet the criteria for the Academy Awards – will also be shown in selected cinemas.









Tom Hanks plays the robotics engineer Finch, who survived an apocalypse with his dog Goodyear. A solar event turned the earth into an uninhabited desert, Finch and dog had lived in a bunker. So that the dog has someone to look after him after Finch’s death, Finch builds a robot (Landry Jones). The post-apocalypse sci-fi thriller is apparently also a road movie about an unlikely family. It is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who was responsible for some of the most spectacular episodes of “Game of Thrones”.

Excellent films

Most recently Apple was able to report several awards for its content on Apple TV +: For example, “Ted Lasso” won the two prizes for the best new series and the best comedy series at the WGA Awards, lead actor Jason Sudeikis won the award for best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “The Banker”; Postponed at the beginning of 2020 for good reasons and therefore not competing for the Oscar race, the NAACP Image Award and the animated film for children “Wolfwalkers” won five Annie Awards.