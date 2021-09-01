Apple TV + gives Natalie Portman her first lead role

Apple TV + secured not just one, but two Oscar winners in one fell swoop for the planned series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s bestseller Lady in the Lake: Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

If a series has two top actresses like Natalie Portman (“Black Swan“,”Vox Lux“) And Lupita Nyong’o (“12 years a slave“,”we“) On board, it’s no wonder Apple TV + orders them straight-to-series. This is exactly what happened to Lady of the Lake, the planned adaptation of the series of the bestselling novel Lady in the Lake: A Novel (English Edition) by Laura Lippman. According to TVLine are the two Oscar winners.









Alma Har’el (“Honey boy“). The miniseries is set in Baltimore in the 1960s, where an unsolved murder case leads housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to hire an investigative journalist. This puts her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hardworking woman and also a mother who juggles many jobs at the same time and also works passionately for the black community.

The Israeli-American filmmaker Har’el gets support from Dre Ryan (The Man in the High Castle), who is the co-series creator of “Lady in the Lake“Is listed. Incidentally, the title should not be confused with “Lady of the Lake“, With which the Nimue figure of the Arthurian legend is traditionally described …

Other series that are currently planned for Apple TV +: the anthology series “Roar“With Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, and Merritt Wever; “Physical“With Rose Byrne; “The Last Thing He Told Me“With Julia Roberts; “High desert“With Patricia Arquette; and “Lessons in Chemistry“With Brie Larson.