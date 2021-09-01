Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Anne Hathaway presents her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress

August 12, 2019 – 11:23 am clock

Pretty in pink: Anne Hathaway has the baby glow

At the end of July, Anne Hathaway announced via Instagram that she was pregnant again. Now the 36-year-old actress proudly presented her baby bump on the red carpet. In the figure-hugging pink dress with a sophisticated cut-out, the baby ball came into its own at the premiere of the Broadway show “Sea Wall / A Life”.

“Anne + 1”

The outfit was tailored to Anne’s pregnant body by Brandon Maxwell. In addition to the designer’s label, the pink dress also has a very special label with the words “Anne + 1” on it. For this sweet gimmick there was an extra thank you from Anne on Instagram.




Pregnant Anne Hathaway is all smiling while hold hands with husband Adam Shulman while leaving Jake's Gyllenhaal Broadway show in NYCPictured: Anne Hathaway and Adam ShulmanRef: SPL5108363 080819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.c

Anne Hathaway attended Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway show with her husband Adam Shulman.

© Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The Oscar winner clearly enjoys the fact that she is finally allowed to carry her second child under her heart. On Instagram, she had openly reported her difficulties in getting pregnant again.

Big Brother

Together with husband Adam Shulman Hathaway, the actress already has a son. Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born in March 2016 and should therefore soon become a big brother. Whether the color choice of Mama Anne’s dress could be related to the baby gender is currently probably only known to the parents-to-be.


