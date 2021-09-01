Anna Kendrick: Alcohol panacea | GALA.de

Actress Anna Kendrick got drunk to loosen up relationships with her “The Last Five Years” colleague Jeremy Jordan

Anna Kendrick, 29, still feels guilty for sending Jeremy Jordan, 30, home drunk.

Hollywood grace (“Up in the Air”) shot the musical drama “The Last Five Years” with the Broadway star, in which a couple struggles with the dissatisfaction within their relationship.

Because the actors didn’t have the time to get to know each other, Anna decided to speed things up a bit and get really drunk with her screen partner, who is married to the musical beauty Ashley Spencer in real life.









“We didn’t have much time to feel like we’ve known each other for five years,” she told the UK edition of Marie Claire magazine about her alcoholic mission. “We went out to dinner and started with the basics – where are you from? Do you have any siblings? And then I decided we should get drunk.”

In retrospect, she was probably not only plagued by a nasty hangover, but also by a guilty conscience: “I felt bad because he’s a really good guy and he had to go to his wife’s drunk. He’s not the guy who gets drunk at all Coming home! But I was like, “We have to roll up our sleeves and do this.” “

“The Last Five Years” is not the only film project that the sought-after actress recently worked on – she will again be seen as a member of the Barden Bellas in the second part of the hit movie “Pitch Perfect”. What both films have in common: There is singing.

The screen-beautiful believes that her choice of roles may be due to the fact that musicals are simply back in fashion at the moment and she is only too happy to bag the laurels for them. Anna Kendrick laughed: “While we’re at it, I’m also for Cheryl Cole and PG Tips [britische Teemarke] – what I invented – responsible and for paper planes. You are welcome!”

CoverMedia