Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Actress Amanda Seyfried is pregnant for the first time

Amanda Seyfried
She is expecting her first child

Shortly after the engagement, Amanda Seyfried’s family planning continues at a rapid pace. The actress is pregnant

Amanda Seyfried in baby luck! The actress is expecting her first child. A spokesman for the 30-year-old confirmed this, among other things, “E! News”. Seyfried’s baby bump can no longer be overlooked either. On Tuesday (November 29), the 30-year-old showed up at a Givenchy event in a black, see-through mini dress that gave clear insights. The child’s father is her fiancé Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda Seyfried met her fiancé on Broadway

The two actors met last year in New York when they appeared in the off-Broadway play “The Way We Get By” represented a pair of lovers. Meanwhile, they were photographed together on red carpets and were already very familiar. At that time, however, Amanda Seyfried was still officially in a relationship with Justin Long. Thomas Sadoski submitted the last October Divorce from wife Kimberly Hope one with whom he was married for eight years.




Joint shooting

Bee Shaffer

There is no more stylish way to pack a baby bump

111 images

In March, Seyfried and Sadoski made their relationship public. At that time they stood together in front of the camera for the film “The Last Word”. It seems that family planning cannot go fast enough for them. First The couple got engaged two months ago.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
