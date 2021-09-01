Actor: The kids keep him busy

Berlin (dpa) – He no longer has the bedroom view that made him famous. But when Richard Gere celebrates his birthday today, it is no longer just the mischievous smile and sparkling eyes of the former “Sexiest Man Alive” that his fans think of.

The man who shone alongside “Pretty Woman” Julia Roberts has long since made a name for himself as a great humanist. Today the Golden Globe winner and friend of the Dalai Lama celebrates his 72nd birthday.

The celebration will not be quiet, Richard Gere and his third wife Alejandra Silva – the wedding took place in April 2018 – are parents of two young children.

Richard Tiffany Gere was born in Philadelphia in 1949. He grew up on a farm as the son of an insurance agent and a housewife. The musical boy was considered the introvert among the five siblings. Richard studied philosophy, but then the theater beckon.

He made it big for the first time in the London production of the musical “Grease”. A role as a homosexual in a German concentration camp in Martin Sherman’s drama “Bent” brought him a comparison with the young Marlon Brando.

Gere made his breakthrough to a Hollywood star in 1980 with “Amercan Gigolo”, which has the terrible German title “A man for certain hours”. “Officer and gentleman” gave his career further impetus. After several flops, he won back the public’s favor as a corrupt cop in “Internal Affairs” in 1990. For “Pretty Woman” with Julia Roberts, Gere initially only decided on the money, as he admitted in an interview. It wasn’t until he was shooting that he found pleasure in the story.









Gere stood in front of the camera with many great Hollywood women. Like with Kim Basinger in “Eiskalte Passenschaften” (1992) or with Jodie Foster in the southern epic “Sommersby” (1993).

As a skilled defense attorney in the musical “Chicago”, he won the 2003 Golden Globe for best male representation. However, some critics consider “Arbitrage” (2012) to be the best of his long and successful career, a thriller about money and greed.

Gere was over 40 when he eventually married Cindy Crawford, a fellow actor and model. After the divorce four years later, he moved in with former James Bond girl Carey Lowell. The couple, who have one son, also divorced.

As he got older, Gere attracted more and more attention as a philanthropist. Part of his fees go to the foundation named after him, which supports humanitarian projects all over the world. With “Survival International” the film star fights for the rights of indigenous peoples.

Gere turned to Buddhism many years ago. He has a deep friendship with the Dalai Lama. Sometimes he sits next to him on stage during his lectures. The superstar found another fulfillment in faith. And in the exile of the religious leader of the Tibetans, the Indian Dharamsala, Gere spends a lot of time meditating. Again and again, Gere campaigned for the rights of the Tibetan people and, among other things, denounced China’s policy in Tibet at the 1993 Academy Awards. Since then, he has been undesirable in Beijing.