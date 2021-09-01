Acting debut of Camila Cabello | Radio Hamburg

Wednesday, September 1, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
September 01, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

What happens if talk show host James Corden produces a new edition of Cinderella and casts the lead role with a singer like Camila Cabello? The fairy tale is becoming modern: A Cinderella who doesn’t just want to be a prince’s accessory, but wants to do her own thing to make her dreams come true.

This Cinderella film is supposed to be different from all previous productions. A contemporary version of the fairy tale, which above all puts equality in the foreground. Be it Cinderella, who doesn’t live to make a man happy, but makes her dreams come true as an independent woman. Or her fairy, which is played by a man and shows how well men can rock clothes.

Megastar cast

The idea to shoot a new version of the film originally came from the “Carpool Karaoke” inventor James Corden. He chose a top cast for the production of the musical film. From the screenplay writer of Pitch Perfect and New Girl to LGBTQIA + icon Billy Porter to Broadway superstar and voice of Elsa (Frozen) Idina Menzel. The biggest phenomenon, however, is that Radio Hamburg megastar Camila Cabello is allowed to celebrate her acting debut with the leading role. She couldn’t believe it herself, she told Variety magazine. “It’s as if God had tailored this role for me and said: ‘Now let’s get started!’. I could never have turned down this role. In all honesty, it is a dream come true for me. Even if this dream is mine a little scared. “

Musical interludes

With a musical cast like this, it is no surprise that there is also singing in this film. The song “Somebody to Love” was released as a harbinger. The soundtrack will be released on September 3rd on Amazon Prime at the same time as the film.




  1. Rhythm Nation / You Gotta Be – Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel

  2. Million to One – Camila Cabello

  3. The New Barry – Ben Bailey Smith

  4. Somebody to Love – Nicholas Galitzine

  5. Material Girl – Idina Menzel

  6. Am I Wrong – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel

  7. Million to One (Recapitulation) – Camila Cabello

  8. Shining Star – Billy Porter

  9. Whatta Man / Seven Nation Army – Nicholas Galitzine

  10. Perfect – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

  11. Dream Girl – Idina Menzel

  12. Million to One / Could Have Been Me (Reprise) – Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine

  13. Let’s Get Loud – Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel

  14. Score Suite – Mychael Danna and Jessica Weiss

Camila Cabello at Radio Hamburg

Even if you can’t watch a film on the radio, we still play Camila Cabello’s hits. Make your own picture of our diversity and tune in. Whether via our web radio, yours Smart speaker or through ours Radio Hamburg App.


