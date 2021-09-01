A top job for Emma Watson

British actress Emma Watson. Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / dpa

Emma Watson (30) is not only an actress and as such is best known for the role of the sorcerer student Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films. The Paris-born British actress has also excelled as an activist and has been committed to women’s rights for years. In 2014 she was appointed UN Special Envoy for Women.

With this commitment, but also with Watson’s commitment to sustainable fashion, the French luxury goods group Kering justifies its latest coup: The actress becomes one of three new members of the supervisory board. Watson has also been named Chair of the Sustainability Committee. Exactly what tasks she will take on – it will be interesting to see.

In addition to Watson, the former CEO of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, and the Chinese Jean Liu, who made the start-up Didi Chuxing the world’s largest transport service provider, are new to the top committee.

Kering is active in the fields of fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The Group’s brands include Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

Kering is proud to announce that @EmmaWatson is joining its Board of Directors, alongside @JeanLiuQing & Tidjane Thiam. Their appointments have been approved by Kering’s shareholders during the Group’s Annual General Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors in March. pic.twitter.com/WjfnZW0V4o





Carsten Maschmeyer (61) is also familiar with top jobs and attaches great importance to the fact that his wife, actress Veronica Ferres (55), is his “most important advisor” in everyday working life. Above all, he attested her excellent judgment and an excellent understanding of human nature: “Before I hire someone, I try to go out to dinner with him, his wife and Veronica.”

Maschmeyer and Ferres have been a couple for twelve years, and they married in Nice in 2014. Maschmeyer described the wedding day as the highlight of his life. “I would do it all over again. The same location, the same flowers, and above all the same woman. ”Well, anything else would be like walking into the lion’s den.

Jimmy Kimmel (52) has wit, brains and a lot of gala moderation experience. Legendary and always laughable is his feud with actor Matt Damon, the two tease each other with the most beautiful regularity. At the 2017 Oscars, Kimmel announced Ben Affleck and Matt Damon when they appeared on stage as “Ben Affleck and Guest” and suddenly had music played during Damon’s announcement. Splendid!

And so you can look forward to this year’s Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by the US comedian. The gala, at which the best TV shows, directors and actors of the season will be honored, is to be broadcast on September 20 on ABC.

“I don’t know where we’re going to do it, or how we’re going to do it, or why we’re doing it at all, but we will do it and I am the host,” joked Kimmel, referring to the uncertainty of large events during the Corona crisis.