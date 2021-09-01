▷ 100th birthday of Friedrich Dürrenmatt: 3sat with three film adaptations of his works

3 sat

Mainz (ots)

Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 8.15 p.m.

With three film adaptations of his works, 3sat will commemorate the 100th birthday of the Swiss writer and playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 8.15 p.m.

To kick off the evening, 3sat will show the TV film “Justiz” (Germany / Switzerland 1993) by Hans W. Geißendörfer at 8:15 pm, which is based on the 1985 crime novel of the same name. Law professor Winter is shot by government councilor Isaak Kohler (Maximilian Schell) in the Zurich restaurant “Du Théâtre”. Kohler is convicted, but there is no motive for the act. While still in the courtroom, the young lawyer Spät (Thomas Heinze) is approached by Kohler’s daughter Helene (Anna Thalbach), who thinks her father is innocent. She makes the penniless lawyer an offer: He should reopen her father’s case. When it is rumored that he could actually win the case, panic breaks out. Far too late, the young lawyer realizes that he has become an actor in a perfidious act of revenge.









At 10:00 pm, Sean Penn’s remake of “It happened in broad daylight” follows with “The Pledge” (feature film, USA 2001). Jack Nicholson is convincing in his role as detective Jerry Black, who, despite the lack of support from his colleagues, fights for justice in a gruesome and tragic case. Black takes on a case where a little girl was murdered. He promises his mother (Patricia Clarkson) that he will find the killer and finds a serial killer.

At midnight, 3sat will conclude with the television film “The Visit of the Old Lady” (Austria / Germany 2008) by Nikolaus Leytner. The residents of the bankrupt provincial town of Güllen are gnawing on starvation. The visit of a billionaire (Christiane Hörbiger) gives hope for salvation, but she has an eventful past and her own plans. Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s tragic comedy from 1955 is one of the most popular German-language theater plays. The authors of the television film, Thomas Eifler and Susanne Beck, have carefully modernized the classic.

