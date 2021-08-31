With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt: Jungle Cruise gets part two – entertainment

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson embark on an adventurous cruise in Jungle Cruise Photo: Disney





According to a report, the Disney adventure “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will get a second part.

The adventurous Amazon expedition “Jungle Cruise”, which has been in cinemas since July 29th, is getting a second part. This is reported by the US portal “The Hollywood Reporter”. Accordingly, Disney is said to have made the decision after the film cracked the 100 million dollar mark in the United States last weekend.









For the second part, Dwayne Johnson (49) and Emily Blunt (38) are to play their roles as skipper Frank Wolff and scientist Dr. Lily Houghton hatching. According to the report, Michael Green, who already worked as a co-author on the first part, was hired for the script. Director Jaume Collet-Serra (47) is also said to be part of it again.

It’s all about this

Emily Blunt plays the adventurous researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who is looking for a unique tree with miraculous healing powers that, according to legend, grows hidden deep in the Amazon. The rude captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) helps her with his boat “La Quila” to sail across the Amazon.

The film, which was worked on for over 15 years before implementation, is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name.





