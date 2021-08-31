Willow Smith: Will Smith’s daughter shaves her hair on stage – entertainment

Willow Smith in Los Angeles. Photo: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect





Willow Smith has presented her new album – with a special performance. The singer shaves her hair on a concert stage.

Willow Smith (20) presented new music – and with an impressive performance: the singer shaved off her hair on a stage. The 20 year old released her new album “Lately I Feel Everything”. At the same time there was a concert with her on “Facebook Watch”. She ended that with a new punk rock version of the song that made her famous in 2010: “Whip My Hair”.









Towards the end of their performance, the daughter of Will (52) and Jada Pinkett Smith (49) sat on a chair – and had a woman shave her hair while she continued to play the guitar. In an interview at the concert, she said about the action, according to media reports: “This will be the third time in my life that I shave my head. I always shave my head at monumental times in my life when things really change and this is definitely one of those moments. “

Her mother is bald too

Willow Smith recently inspired her mom to part with her hair as well. Jada Pinkett Smith posted a shaved head picture on Instagram showing her next to her daughter. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she wrote. The actress, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in September, also said that her 50s will be a joy with this bald head.





