Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Will Smith now fights aliens in Fortnite, but differently than you think • Eurogamer.de

Fortnite gets help from the professional in the alien season: Men-in-Black star Will Smith comes into play.

Fortnite is fishing for the next star in Will Smith for their now remarkably large skin collection. After After Earth, Independence Day or Men in Black, Will Smith is now coming to the island to contribute his expertise in the fight against aliens in the current sci-fi season – but not in the typical anti-alien guise.

This Smith comes from the Bad Boys trilogy and is called Mike Lowery, which has nothing to do with aliens. For 1500 V-Bucks you can get Will Smith, sorry, I mean Mike Lowery of course. But you can overlook this little hook.

With a turtleneck shirt and round sunglasses, the well-known actor joins a number of Fortnite features.

will_smith_fortnite_1
Bad boys, bad boys whatcha gonna do? Well, the aliens are probably wondering that too.

Just recently, Fortnite players were able to follow an Ariana Grande concert live and dust off a few goodies. Let’s see which star Epic Games digs up next time.






