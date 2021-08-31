“We will rise significantly higher in the next few months”

Two of the most famous Bitcoin analysts are convinced that Bitcoin will literally explode in the coming months. How do you justify your bullish thesis?

“Enjoy the shake out in front of $ 50k”

For some time now, the Bitcoin course has not been able to develop any significant momentum and reach new local highs. According to the most prominent Bitcoin analysts, this is only a matter of time. They say: Bitcoin will rise sharply in the next few months.

One such analyst is, for example, Will Clemente III. He writes to his more than 208,000 Twitter followers: In the coming months, significant price increases are to be expected. As a justification, Clemente cites the so-called “supply shock”, ie the increasingly scarce supply of available bitcoins. This currently has the most momentum in the recent past. Clemente’s conclusion:

“We’re going to climb much higher in the next few months.”

This wave of Bitcoin supply shock has the most momentum of any in recent history. We’re going much higher over the coming months. pic.twitter.com/67IUdZ7Idz – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) August 30, 2021

According to the industry observer, there is currently another bullish factor: never more Bitcoin has been accumulated than now. If a bearish stance were currently adopted, it would simply be wrong. Investors should rather enjoy “shaking out” weak investors before Bitcoin rises above $ 50,000. To do this, he shows an hourglass emoticon – and suggests: just wait and see. Clemente:

“Strongest on-chain accumulation in Bitcoin history. Bears are completely wrong, enjoy the shake out in front of $ 50K + “

Strongest on-chain accumulation in the history of Bitcoin. Bears are flat out wrong, enjoy the shake out before $ 50K + ⌛️ – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) August 30, 2021







Bitcoin will “go nuts”: Willy Woo

Top analyst Willy Woo is also convinced that Bitcoin will rise parabolically in the next few weeks, as “Daily Hodl” originally reported. Woo is considered a leading on-chain analyst alongside PlanB, the inventor of the Bitcoin stock-to-flow price prediction model. He says: Bitcoin will “go nuts” in the coming months! But how does the New Zealander get it?

In an interview with the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast, Woo also cites the strong accumulation of long-term holders:

“We are moving towards a high, which at current rates we will reach next month.”

That, according to Woo, means peak accumulation. And peak accumulation means: After that there is a massive increase.

Woo:

“The last increase was from $ 10,000 to $ 60,000 as of October last year. Before that, it went from $ 4,000 to $ 14,000 in a matter of months. So if we hit the high in October … then we’ll look at November. That is when the run-up takes place. All the coins are snapped up by these long-term guys … The structure of the market says, “This thing is going to go nuts.”

Nor does Woo think the current bull market will end in a massive surge. The crypto cycle from 2020 is rather completely different and has a “structure that we have never seen”. That, according to Woo, is very promising. Because:

“We’re going to have another run and forget about the December sell-off that happened to every other top.”

You can watch the full interview with Willy Woo here.

