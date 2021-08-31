Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Vin Diesel: He wants Michael Caine in "Fast & Furious 10"

Vin Diesel
He wants Michael Caine in “Fast & Furious 10”

Michael Caine (l.) And Vin Diesel at the premiere of "The Last Witch Hunter" 2015

Michael Caine (l.) And Vin Diesel at the premiere of “The Last Witch Hunter” 2015

© imago images / Matrix

Many stars have appeared in the “Fast & Furious” films. Lead actor Vin Diesel would like Michael Caine to be there next.




The ninth part of the “Fast & Furious” series has a real star fireworks display: In addition to the main actor Vin Diesel (53), Michelle Rodriguez (42), Helen Mirren (75), Kurt Russell (70) and Charlize Theron are among others (45) to see. Diesel has now revealed to the news portal “Digital Spy” which cameos or major appearances he could imagine for the upcoming films. After the likes of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker (66), Cardi B (28), Helen Mirren, Jason Statham (53) and Dwayne Johnson (49), who else would he wish for? “I would love to have my buddy Michael Caine with me,” replied the 53-year-old.

The British acting legend and Vin Diesel appeared together in the fantasy film “The Last Witch Hunter” (2015). Diesel is “grateful” to have worked with Michael Caine (88). However, he did not want to commit to the tenth “Fast & Furious” film: “You have to wait until ‘Fast 10’ to see who will be there.”

“Fast & Furious 9” starts in German cinemas on July 15th. It has been known since October 2020 that the film series will end with parts ten and eleven. Director Justin Lin (49) is set for both films.

